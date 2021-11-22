APC Governors To Meet Buhari On Party’s National Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss the way forward for the party’s upcoming national convention.

The governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) reached the agreement at the end of their meeting on Sunday night in Abuja.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the PGF, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the closed door meeting.

Bagudu, however, said he did not know when the party’s national convention would hold.

“We agreed as a forum to seek an appointment to meet with President Buhari and discuss the oncoming national convention of the party.

“Mind you, we are just one organ of the party, and since we are making suggestions to both the party and our leaders, I think it is not fair to preempt or disclose it before the meeting holds.

“We hope to secure that appointment as quickly as possible.

“We are seeking the appointment as soon as possible, maybe in the next few days,’’ the PGF chairman said.

Bagudu said the forum would keep the public informed on its decision on zoning of elective offices after its meeting with President Buhari.

He, however, said that insinuations in some quarters that the governors’ planned meeting with Buhari was to discourage him from assenting to the amended electoral bill should be disregarded.

“That is not correct. I just told you what we are meeting the president for, it is to discuss the oncoming national convention of the party,’’ he stressed.

Bagudu said that the forum also discussed issues of good governance, development in the polity and other issues that were pertinent to the progress of the party and the country.

He said the forum passed a vote of confidence on the party’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“We passed a vote of confidence on the caretaker committee that has done a wonderful job, chaired by Gov. Buni of Yobe and two other governors who are members of the committee,’’ he said.

Bagudu lauded the committee for successfully organising congresses for the party at the ward, local government and state levels.

He noted that the committee had been making efforts to carry every party member along, including those that were aggrieved or felt dissatisfied by the outcome of the congresses.

The governor said that such individuals were invited and persuaded to support the party in the interest of all.

“Sometimes, electoral processes are not without annoyance, but we are happy with the conduct of the caretaker committee,’’ he said.

The PGF chairman assured that the APC would not implode anytime soon as was being speculated in some quarters, adding that those expressing such fears were not representing reality.

Bagudu said the APC had brought into its fold three outstanding governors, the Deputy Governor of Anambra, members of the National Assembly and distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life.

“We are seeking for Nigerians to join us so that we can unify and serve Nigerians.

While other parties are sending people away, we are, in spite of our strength, inviting them to join us so that together we can reposition and keep the progressive agenda going,’’ he said.

On the outcome of the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election, Bagudu said Nigeria had won and President Buhari had made a statement about that.

He said the forum was proud of the conduct of the country’s security agencies before, during and after the election.

“The party candidates in all elections have the pride of place to determine their views about the outcome.

“But we are proud that under the APC that an election that hitherto people thought will be impossible had taken place,’’ he said.

NAN