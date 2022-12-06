Datti Baba-Ahmed And I Have Best Experience To Tackle Insecurity – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that he and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, possess the best experience to solve the challenges of insecurity plaguing the country.

Obi made this known in a meeting with some northeast stakeholders in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, the level of youth unemployment in the north is part of the factors contributing to the insecurity in the region.

“Youth unemployment is nearing 50 per cent, so you have millions of youth in their productive age doing nothing, not knowing where the next meal will come from.

In that situation, you are going to have crises. Crisis of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping,” Obi said.

“What Datti and I are promising you is number one; that we have the best combination, the best experience to start tackling the issue of security and I will say this, hold us responsible. Let nobody tell you we cannot solve insecurity in Nigeria. It can be stopped and done very quickly.

“We want to unite Nigeria. We want to see Nigerians being proud of their country again. We want to remove Nigeria from where it is today; from consumption to production and when you do that, you start pulling people out of poverty.”