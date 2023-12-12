Defection: PDP Asks INEC To Conduct Fresh Election In 27 Rivers Constituencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct new elections in the 27 state constituencies of Rivers State.

The party said this in a Monday statement in the wake of the defection of 27 Rivers State Assembly members (from the PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on INEC to declare their seats vacant.

The PDP contends that “according to Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the seats of the 27 lawmakers have automatically become vacant as a result of their departure from the PDP, the political party under whose platform they were elected into the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Quoting Section 109(1) of the Constitution, the PDP national spokesman Debo Ologunagba who signed the statement, maintained that, “a member shall vacate their seat if they become a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which the House was elected, the PDP emphasises that the Supreme Court’s clear interpretation supports the view that the defected members have forfeited their seats, rights, privileges, recognition, and obligations”.

In light of these constitutional provisions, the PDP called on the Speaker of the Rivers State House Assembly to promptly adhere to the Constitution by declaring the seats of the 27 former lawmakers vacant.

Given the now-existing vacancies in the 27 State Constituencies of Rivers State, the PDP requests that INEC, within the stipulated period outlined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), organize fresh elections to fill the voids.

The PDP warned the lawmakers against presenting themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, cautioning that such actions could lead to charges of impersonation with serious legal consequences.

READ PDP’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

December 11, 2023

Press Statement Rivers State Assembly: PDP Demands INEC to Conduct Fresh Elections in 27 State Constituencies. …

Insists Defected Rivers Lawmakers Automatically Vacated their Seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should immediately commence the process of conducting fresh elections into the 27 State Constituencies in Rivers State which have become vacant by reason of the defection of the 27 former State lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP asserts that by defecting from the PDP, the political Party platform on which they were elected into the Rivers State House of Assembly, the seats of the respective 27 former lawmakers have become vacant by virtue of the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). For the avoidance of doubt, Section 109 (1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that “a member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if … (g) being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political Party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected…” By reason of the above Constitutional provision and its clear interpretation by the Supreme Court, the 27 defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have vacated and lost their seats, rights, privileges, recognition and obligations accruable to members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. The PDP therefore demands that the Speaker of the Rivers State House Assembly immediately comply with the provision of the Constitution by declaring the seats of the 27 former lawmakers vacant. In view of the vacancy now exiting in the 27 State Constituencies in Rivers State, the PDP demands that INEC should within the stipulated period under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) conduct fresh election to fill the vacancies. Our Party cautions that the former lawmakers should stop parading themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as such would amount to impersonation with serious criminal consequences. The PDP commends the people of Rivers State for their steadfastness and loyalty to Democracy and Rule of Law especially at this time.

Signed: Hon. Debo Ologunagba National Publicity Secretary





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



