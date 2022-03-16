ISWAP Kidnaps Health Worker In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) have abducted a health worker with General Hospital, Gubio, Borno state Bulama Geidam.

According to available information, the insurgents were said to have invaded the town on Wednesday at about 2am and looted food items and fuel.

Residents scamper for safety during the attack and returned to their homes after the insurgents had left the town.

Confirming the abduction, Juliana Bitruce, the state commissioner for health, stated that the incident was “unfortunate and disturbing”.

She stated that the abducted health worker was among those who stayed at their duty posts despite the challenges of insecurity in the area.

“The ministry will write to officially inform all the concerned security agencies, including the theater command, operation Hadin Kai,” she said.

Bitruce prayed for the safe release of the health worker.