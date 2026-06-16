Deregistration: ADC, Accord, Others Reject Court Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Lagos State have faulted a Federal High Court judgment ordering the deregistration of their parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the deregistration of ADC, Accord, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party and ZLP.

The judge also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow the affected parties to participate in subsequent elections, including the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the judgment,the party chairmen described the decision as political and unacceptable.

Mr George Ashiru, Lagos State Chairman of ADC, said the ruling was political and an affront to democracy.

“It now appears that the courts want to decide democracy for Nigeria rather than allow the votes of the people to speak. That, in itself, is an affront to our democracy.

“I am sure our party leadership will appeal and overcome this. Opposition will certainly prevail in all this.We are very sure ADC will contest in the 2027 elections.

.According to him, the judgment raises many questions demanding answers.

He said that any democracy without opposition parties could not be said to be genuine.

“Our interpretation is straightforward: a party that has existed for 20 years without facing deregistration suddenly becomes a target once it gained elected representatives.

“How can a party with over 3.5 million members be deemed unqualified to exist?” he asked.

Ashiru warned that the judgment could trigger protests if allowed to stand.

“This action risks provoking protests on a scale Nigeria has never seen.,” he said.

Also reacting, the State Chairman of Accord Party, Mr Dele Oladeji, described the judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

“The ordered de-registration of Accord is a big joke. We have elected and currently serving public officers in Jigawa State.

“The court judgment is a travesty of justice, an aberration in our democracy and a stain on the judiciary ,” Oladeji said.

Speaking on behalf of ZLP, Mr Adenipebi Mode-Adekunle,a party chieftain, dismissed the ruling as politically motivated.

“This is just politics at play. This judgment is a joke. We are contesting the forthcoming elections. It will be overturned, it cannot stand, ” Mode-Adekunle said.

NAN reports that a group, the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators,had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026 against the five political parties.

The plaintiff, which also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) in the suit, named INEC as 1st defendant.

The forum argued that the affected political parties failed to meet constitutional requirements relating to electoral spread and performance.

It contended that political parties were required to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in prescribed elections to remain relevant under the law.

The group, therefore, urged the court to order the deregistration of the parties, insisting that none of the defendants had effectively countered the arguments.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

AYO/BHB