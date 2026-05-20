FG Begins Payment of Delayed Allowances to Nigerian Students Abroad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Federal Government has started paying the delayed 2025 allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) programme.

The update was announced in a statement released on May 19, 2026, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the ministry, the Central Bank of Nigeria has transferred approved funds to Nigerian embassies and foreign missions for payment to students in partner countries.

Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa said the released funds cover half of the outstanding allowances approved for 2025. He added that plans are already in place to pay the remaining balance.

The ministry explained that the money has reached the accounts of the affected embassies and that students are expected to begin receiving payments through the various foreign missions.

“No Nigerian student pursuing academic excellence under government scholarship schemes will be left unsupported,” the statement said.