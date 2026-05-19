I’m Not in ADC Race for VP Race –Amaechi Fumes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he did not purchase the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination form to become a running mate in the 2027 election.

Amaechi made the statement on Monday during an interview on Trust TV, where he spoke about the ongoing contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

The former Rivers State governor insisted that he is contesting for the party’s top ticket.

The African Examiner writes that the former Rivers State governor is in the race to contest for the 2027 presidential election under the ADC. Amaechi, who was a chieftain of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he contested the presidential primaries with incumbent President Tinubu, along with others, but lost.

There are speculations that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who is also a member of the ADC, will clinch the presidential ticket of the party.