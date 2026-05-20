Anambra Announces New Burial Law; Violators To Pay 1 Million, or 6 Months Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure aimed at curbing flamboyant and lavish funeral ceremonies in Anambra state, South East Nigeria, the governor Chukwuma Soludo led government has introduced a sweeping new burial law banning the presentation of expensive items such as cows, goats, and other lavish gifts during condolence visits.

Citizens of the state, especially the low income earners, have applauded the move, describing it as a right step in the right direction as it would curb issue of extravagant funeral practices that have long placed heavy financial burden on bereaved families, who sometimes go borrowing in order to blend with the trend.

Under the regulation, “No person shall give to the deceased person’s family, as a condolence gift, any item exceeding money, one jar of palm wine, one carton of beer, and one crate of soft drink.”

The state law effectively outlaws the common practice of presenting cows, goats, bags of rice, and other costly items at burial and condolence visits.

According to the new law, offenders are liable to a fine of ₦100,000,000 (one million naira only and six months’ imprisonment, or both.

Aside from condolence gifts, the law contains far-reaching provisions designed to reduce ostentatious burial ceremonies across the entire state.

The legislation stipulates that all burial ceremonies must be completed within one day, while wake-keep outings have been abolished completely.

Also, Vigil Masses, services of songs, and related religious activities must end by 9:00 p.m., and no food, drinks, live bands, or cultural entertainment may be provided during such programmes.

The law equally forbids the erection of billboards, banners, and posters of deceased persons anywhere in the state, rather, only directional signs leading to burial venues are allowed, and they cannot be displayed earlier than seven days before the funeral date.

Public display of caskets for advertisement or sale as well as dancing with caskets is also prohibited. Undertakers are limited to six persons during funeral ceremonies.

Corpses are not to remain in morgues beyond two months from the date of death. Any corpse kept longer than the stipulated time risks being classified as a “rejected corpse” and may be buried in government-designated burial grounds to be established in every community.

The law equally seeks to limit excessive spending by making food and drinks optional for guests and banning the sharing of souvenirs during funerals.

Also, second funeral rites are prohibited except in legacy-related cases.

The wearing of uniform attire, popularly known as ‘aso ebi’ is restricted to immediate family members, church groups, umunna, umu Ada and iyom and where applicable.

Meanwhile, the state government says to enforce compliance, it will establish Monitoring and Implementation Committees in various localities to oversee the registration of deaths, approve burial ceremonies, and monitor adherence to the new law.