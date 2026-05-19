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How I Settled Obasanjo–Murtala Rift — Gowon

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, May 19th, 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo initially refused to serve under Colonel Murtala Muhammed during the Nigerian Civil War.

Gowon disclosed in his autobiography, My Life of Duty and Allegiance, where he recounted tensions within the military command structure during the war.

According to him, Obasanjo objected to a posting arrangement that would place him in a role under Murtala, insisting he would not take orders from a junior officer.

Gowon said he had to intervene personally as Commander-in-Chief to resolve the disagreement and ensure Obasanjo accepted the assignment.

He explained that he insisted officers could be deployed based on operational needs, after which Obasanjo eventually complied.

The former Head of State added that Obasanjo later performed well in his assigned role despite the initial disagreement.

Gowon also described himself as having played a guiding role in Obasanjo’s early military career during and after the civil war.

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