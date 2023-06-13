Despite Being In Minority, PDP Produces Enugu Assembly Speaker, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite being in the minority, Hon. Uche Ugwu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing Udi North state Constituency on Tuesday emerged Speaker of the 8th Enugu State House of Assembly.

The new Speaker was the Deputy Speaker during the 7th Assembly.

Surprisingly, Hon. Ezenta Ezeani of Igbo-Etiti State Constituency, who is also from PDP, was elected the deputy speaker.

Their election as Speaker and Deputy speaker, is a huge surprise to political watchers in the state, as PDP was in the minority.

The Labour Party, LP has 14 members, while the PPD produced 10 members during the last election.

Clerk of the House, Dr. Emmanuel Udaya who presided over the inauguration, cited the standing House rule which stipulated that ranking members should get such exalted offices.

He said “Any member nominated as speaker or deputy shall be a ranking member who must have successfully completed a 4-year tenure in a house of assembly.”

However, amid serious coughing and sneezing occasioned by the teargas released by security operatives to disperse the crowd that thronged the gate to the Hallowed Assembly Chambers to witness the inauguration, Ugwu was unanimously elected speaker.

He was nominated for the position by the member representing Nkanu West state constituency, Honorable Iloabuchi Aniagu.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Ugwu expressed deep appreciation for his honorable colleagues who gave him the honour to become their leader.

According to him, his administration would be fair to all irrespective of party affiliation or leaning and promised to work harmoniously with the executive devoid of confrontation and acrimony.

The new Speaker however, acknowledged the diversity in the House which is composed of PDP and LP members.

“We are not oblivious of the diversity happening in the assembly. What is binding us together is greater than what is dividing us,” he said.

He stated that time would not permit them to elect the rest of the principal officers, announcing that they would do so in their next sitting.

The event was attended by huge friends and relatives of the newly elected State legislators.





