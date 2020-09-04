Despite COVID-19, Enugu Plans To Hold Huge Cultural Festivals, Concerts

(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – Despite the negative impact of the dreaded novel Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the economies of various nations across the globe, including Nigeria, the Enugu state government says it has concluded plans for the staging of huge assorted entertainment programmes including a carnival, and cultural fiesta before end of 2020.

It said other programmes lined up includes traffic jam to show the popular Enugu state (Mmanwu), that is the Masquerade festival, traditional wrestling amongst others, adding that the cultural exposition will involve all the 17 local government areas of the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ugonna Ibeh, who briefed newsmen in Enugu on preparations for the programmes, said his Ministry has marshalled out series of entertainment events for residents of the state, with a view to making this Year’s Ember months lively for them.

He stated that the events will include “New Yam Festival, traditional delicacies, wrestling, talent hunts, drama, concerts and other entertainment carnivals, saying with the events, the Ministry would thus move Enugu, “to the next level in the entertainment world.

Ibeh added that the chains of events which will span the whole ember months, will commence with ” Enugu To The World Talent 19″ which would have culminated in Easter but was disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic crisis

“The Enugu To The World Talent 19, will take place on October 3, 2020, while the audition for the d-day will take place on September 30, 2020 to be held at Bambo Garden Events Centre at GRA, Enugu.

“Subsequently, the 11th edition of South East Entertainment Award will follow suit on December 5, 2020 at Elim Events Centre.

The commissioner hinted that “on December 12, 2020, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, the Enugu Cultural Exposition, EXPO and Traffic Jam, comprising New Yam festival, Iriji, Wrestling, Concerts, Arts Exhibition, etc will take place.

“This will be followed by the exhibition of the culinary habit of the people where different local delicacies will be showcased and the 17 local government areas of the state with coverge for the event that will take place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Ibeh, explained that the talent hunt which is geared towards discovering and developing young talents in the state in different fields of entertainment, would equally keep the youths busy and make them stay away from crime.

He added that the talent hunt would be featuring young and talented residents of the state in the area of music, stand-up comedy, modeling, Disc Jockey(DJ), arts and artistry and others.

Mr. Ibe further announced that only 36 contestants has so far signed in for the programme, calling on talented youths in the state to engage the ministry in order to participate in the auditions coming up on September 30 as the main show will hold on October 3rd, 2020.

He announced that registration for participation will be free, as the initiative is programmed to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry, and thereby, reduce unemployment rate as well as boost the economy of the state, open up the state for tourism activities and also activate the state for entertainment.

