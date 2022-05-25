Dino Melaye Loses Kogi West PDP Primary Senatorial Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The serving House of Representatives’ member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, on Tuesday defeated Sen. Dino Melaye, in the re-run election to pick Kogi West Senatorial ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

African Examiner reports that the election, held on Monday, ended in deadlock as both aspirants scored 88 votes respectively.

However, during the runoff election on Tuesday, Yusuf scored 163 votes while Dino Melaye scored 99 votes, dashing Melaye’s dream of returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

African Examiner reports that Engr. Stephen Onoji, who was the Returning Officer. announced the result on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was announced the winner, Yusuf extended the olive branch to his co- contestants, and urged them to join hands with him to win the general election.

In his remarks, Melaye congratulated Yusuf for his victory in the rerun election, saying the primary had been fought and won.