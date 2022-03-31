NCC Restates Commitment In Protecting Nigerian Consumers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has reiterated it’s commitment in protecting and empowering consumers irrespective of their class from unfair practices by service providers.

It therefore, urged consumers to always explore its various complaint channels to register their dissatisfaction with Service providers for promt action by the federal government’s agency .

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta , gave the assurance Thursday during the NCC special day at the ongoing 3rd Enugu International Trade Fair.

The NCC boss, who spoke through the Enugu Zonal Controller, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugama, said the assurance was based on their regulatory mandate of ensuring that consumers of telecommunications services in the country deserve to get value for their money and to be treated right as very important stakeholders.

He hinted that the Commission was on the verge of deployment of Fift Generation (5G) network in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman disclosed that already, spectrum licenses for the companies that will roll out services have been issued.

According to him, though the deployment will start from the state capital and gradually extends to other areas across the state, it was important to state that unlike 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G, the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements , including higher connection speed, among others.

He assured that as a consumer focused public sector institution, the NCC shall continue to commit to the provision of a high level playing ground for operators to thrive, promote investment, delivery of innovative services to individual consumers, among others.

Danbatta, noted that NCC has been a long standing partner of ECCIMA, adding that the commission has continually held its special day program at the fair.

Earlier, president of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ECCIMA), Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike, had applauded NCC for its commitment in transforming the nation’s Communication sector.

He described the organization as a reliable and dependable partner with ECCIMA, assuring that the Chamber will continue to sustain the relationship.