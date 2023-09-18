Discos To Resume Meter Deployment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Electricity distribution companies will resume distribution of prepaid meters under the Meter Assets Provides programme this week,

This was revealed by the Head, Metering Team for Ikeja Electric, Morenikeji Amosun, at a virtual stakeholders’ forum.

While giving an update on IE’s metering efforts to customers during the meeting, Amosun said a new set of meters had been imported under the programme, and deployment would resume.

He added that the firm would first clear backlogs of old orders made about two-three months ago before attending to fresh orders.

According to him, electricity customers who had paid the old prices before the newly released prices by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, would be metered without additional payment, while fresh orders would attract new meter prices.

He said, “We can assure you that MAPs has brought in new meters and customers will start getting their meters in the coming week and beyond. But the focus would first be on those that had ordered about two/three months ago at old prices. For those that had paid old prices, no additional payment would be required from them before they get their meters. But new orders would carry the new prices.”





