Don’t Drag Ganduje Into Your Political Mess, Onyeachonam Tells Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC) has warned its recently suspended former Chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa, against dragging name of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje into the current political mess he is currently facing.

Recall that Agballa, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC about two years ago, was recently suspended by the party in the state over alleged misconduct and abuse of office, after which an Acting Chairman, Dr. Alphonsus Nwafor Onyeachonam was enthroned.

Also, a state High Court sitting in Enugu had recently given an order restraining Agballa from parading himself henceforth as the Chairman of the APC in Enugu state, an order which has not been vacated till date.

A statement made available to newsmen weekend in Enugu by the party noted that “the attention of the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the continued nuisance of some dissident members of our party led by the suspended former Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballah, parading a fake document purported to have emanated from the reputed National Chairman of our great party, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje.

“In the circulating fake document, Ugochukwu Agballah and co claim that Dr. Ganduje is threatening to sue the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for not recognizing him and his co-travelers as the authentic State Executive Council of the APC in Enugu State.

The statement signed by the Acting Chairman, Dr. Onyeachonam posited that “By implication, the dissidents are not only committing a criminal offence of forgery, but are also trying to intimidate and harass the an electoral umpire in their desperation to continue with their ‘business as usual’ merchandising with our respected political party.

“However, let it be known that the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje is a polished scholar whose reputation cannot be dragged or tarnished by some ragtags in the name of political opportunism. Dr. Ganduje is too busy with the party business and does not have time for such frivolity.

“He knows the provisions of the law such as the Enugu State High Court decision on the leadership of the party in the state and cannot allow himself to circumvent the law.

According to the document, “Our National Chairman was once suspended by the APC in Kano State and as a law-abiding leader he went to the court to quash the suspension and not in the mannerless and bravado that the dissident merchants in Enugu are presently employing.

“Therefore, the letter being bandied by the suspended members of our party is fake and should be disregarded as a nullity.

“What should be of utmost concern to the paraders of this fake document is to gently approach the court with an application to quash the suspension of Ugochukwu Agballah. That is leadership with respect to rule of law as was exemplified by our National Chairman during his own commotion.

“Besides, if the National Chairman should ever conceive of writing such a letter, it should have come from the National Legal Adviser of the party. We have however confirmed that the purported letter is fake and never emanated from the National Chairman.

“In one of our State Executive Council (SEC) meetings held in June this year, Ugochukwu Agballah publicly declared that APC Enugu state chapter will not participate in the 2024 local government election.

“But suddenly, he turned back because we took the bull by the horn. He should first of all go and quash the court injunction on him before ENSIEC can deal with him, but for now we are the authentic Executive Council of the APC in Enugu State.

“The purveyors of the threat on ENSIEC should do better and approach the court instead of ranting in the air. I encourage the ENSIEC to stand it’s ground and ignore the fake letter, knowing that it has the authority of the court to deal with the authentic leadership of the APC in Enugu state led by Dr. Alphonsus Nwafor.

“Ugochukwu Agballah said he was not ready for the election. At what point did he suddenly change his mind? How can he go for election he cannot vote because he doesn’t have voters card

“We strongly want to let our patriotic party members and the general public know that we are in possession of electoral materials, we have candidates ready to go for elections and we are working with ENSIEC to ensure that free and fair elections are conducted in all the 260 electoral wards in Enugu state.