Dozens Of Bandits Neutralized, Camps Destroyed By Air Strikes In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Government has said that dozens of bandits had been neutralized and their camps destroyed by air strikes in parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Another successful outing has been reported by security forces, as an unspecified number of bandits were neutralized during an aerial assault on identified bandit enclaves around the boundary area with a neighbouring state in Chikun Local Government area.

“According to the operational feedback from the military, the strikes were conducted over identified locations in Kauwuri and Gaude villages,” Aruwan said.

According to him, the locations were identified as bandit hideouts after thorough checks and analysis of various intelligence reports.

“In the first mission, fighter jets attacked the bandit camps in Kauwuri general area, and armed bandits were observed fleeing from the locations.

“A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons,” he explained.

The commissioner explained that in a second wave over Gaude, the air platforms attacked the identified bandit hideouts in the area.

“Bandits were similarly observed attempting to take cover under some trees. The location was then attacked accordingly.”

He said ground forces trailed and engaged the dozens of bandits who fled the location following the air strikes.

“Assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralized during the entire mission, and several camps destroyed,” Aruwan added.

“Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai welcomed the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the security forces heartily for the well- executed missions.

“The governor who expressed optimism that more of such would follow, urged the forces to sustain the tempo towards obliterating the criminal elements across the state.

“The government is appealing to citizens who might come across suspicious persons seeking medical attention in the general area to report to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999,” Aruwan said.

