ECCIMA Harp On Enabling Business Environment, Unified Tax Payment System In Enugu

….. Seeks More Robust Partnership With ENSG.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has urged governor Peter Mbah government to create a more robust and enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, saying the administration should simplify its tax payment system to avoid multiple taxation.

President of the Chamber, Sir, Odeiga Jideonwo, who stated this Thursday during the ECCIMA 2025 and 51st Annual General Meeting AGM held in Enugu, hailed the Mbah administration for its efforts towards creating a conducive business atmosphere in the state, but stressed the need for more to be be done to that effect.

While expressing appreciation to the state government in her support for the chamber’s projects so far, he also harped on the need for the administration to address the issue of

multiple taxation which has been a serious barrier to the private sector operators, insisting that a harmonized tax payment statement remains the answer.

Jideonwo, however, expressed optimism about the future of business in Enugu State, citing the chamber’s efforts to promote international collaborations and strategic partnerships that would positively impact the business community.

He said : “Your Excellency, we wish to once again appreciate the consolidated efforts being made by the Enugu State government to improve the state business environment.

According to the ECCIMA boss, “Your regular town hall meetings with the business community is commendable. We urge you to remain focused and to keep up the good works. It is our hope that these efforts would be sustained because, “our tomorrow is here”

He bought into the tax policy of the State Government which for him, has brought more people into the tax net of the Government, appealing that effort should be made to launch a one stop shop, unified tax payment system for the State to avoid multiple taxation

The ECCIMA president, equally stressed the for more concerted efforts towards facilitating the opening of the new International Terminal building at the Akanu ibiam International Airport Enugu to attract more International Flights to the city with a view to keeping the State on the Global tourism map.

Jideonwo , who marked one year in office as the 17th President of the Chamber, assured the state government of ECCIMA’s commitment to the promotion of business and economic development in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Peter Mbah, harped on the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector to enable business drive economic growth in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, Mbah said “business environment in Enugu State has improved significantly and we acknowledge the challenges faced by businesses, but we are committed to supporting the operators and attracting investments to the state.

“As a government, we have made difficult decisions to prioritize our finances and cut down on unnecessary expenses. Our goal is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We recognize the importance of technology in driving business growth and have employed technology to make payment systems seamless, eliminating multiple taxation and unauthorized revenue collection.

“Our efforts are geared towards creating a safe and secure environment for businesses to operate,” he said

According to the governor, to encourage investments, we are expanding our infrastructure, investing in critical facilities, and securing land for commercial farming. We believe that agriculture and technology are key drivers of economic growth, and we are committed to supporting these sectors.

“We also acknowledge the role of universities in driving innovation and economic growth. We are willing to collaborate with universities to provide research solutions for businesses and the government.

“Our goal is to create a skilled and talented workforce that can drive business growth and development.

The governor said “Our success is tied to the success of businesses in Enugu State. We are committed to working with ECCIMA to remove bottlenecks and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Together, we can drive economic growth and development in Enugu State,”