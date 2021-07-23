BREAKING: Court Orders DSS To Produce Igboho’s Aides

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday has granted the applications of the 12 detained aides of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu in his ruling on the ex parte application before the court, ordered that the Department of State Service should produce the detained aides of Sunday Igboho in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered the DSS to show cause why the applicants should not be admitted to bail.

The matter was adjourned to July 29 to take place during the court vacation.

Recall that the 12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, had instituted a suit against the Department of State Services and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi.

The applicants’ counsel, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved his ex parte motion praying the court for an order “mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants” to enable the court “inquire into the circumstances constituting grounds of their arrest and detention” since July 1, 2021 and where it seems fit, grant applicants bail.”

They also sought the order of the court mandating and compelling the respondents to produce the applicants before the court and “show cause as to why the applicants should not be granted bail in accordance with the provision of Section 32 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and other extant laws in Nigeria.”

Olajengbesi argued that the applicants are citizens of Nigeria with inherent rights.

The ex-parte motion was supported by an eight-paragraph affidavit, exhibit, 11-paragraph affidavit of extreme urgency, affidavit of non-complicity of action, and a written address.

(Punch)























