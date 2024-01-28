EEDC Explains Reason For South East Drop In Electricity Supply

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says current drop in electricity supply availability to its network in South-East is due to low power generation caused by gas constraint to the thermal generating companies.

EEDC’s Head of Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the development had resulted in low generation.

According to Ezeh, the low generation has led to reduction in the quantum of daily megawatt hour (MWH) of energy allocated to distribution companies nationwide.

He said that consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is the company’s primary source of power supply, is constrained, as they only transmit what is generated and had resorted to System Load-shedding to forestall possible system collapse.

“This situation has equally impacted on the quality of service to our customers, as we are contending with very low energy allocation wheeled to us by the TCN for distribution to our customers.

*A situation that has left us load-shedding available power to ensure it goes round.

*We seek the understanding of our esteemed customers on the fact that we can only distribute what is allocated to us, and that this situation is beyond us and that it is not peculiar to EEDC,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman said that the company hoped that the situation would be addressed soon so that normal distribution would return.

“EEDC is committed to providing improved services to her esteemed customers,” Ezeh assured.





