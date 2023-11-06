EFCC Fails To Produce Emefiele In Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele didn’t make it to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday.

This is despite an order of a trial judge Justice Olukayode Adeniyi for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce him in court for hearing of his motion on fundamental rights enforcement.

Justice Adeniyi had last week ordered the anti-graft agency to release the former CBN governor unconditionally or produce him in court for the hearing of a motion determining his bail.

This follows his arrest by the EFCC shortly after his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in late October.

The court has now adjourned till Wednesday, November 8 for a hearing of Emefiele’s motion on notice and for his counsel to provide additional documents.

It also restated its November 2 order for Emefiele’s unconditional release, or to produce him in court on Wednesday.





