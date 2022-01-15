IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home In South-East On Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that there will be a sit-at-home protest in the south-east on January 18.

It could be recalled that IPOB had suspended its sit-at-home directive in the region, including the days when Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, appears in court.

However, in a statement issued to the press on Saturday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, stated that Kanu is scheduled to appear in court on January 18, 19 and 20 for the continuation of his trial and there will be a sit-at-home protest on January 18.

“We are the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB under the command of our indefatigable Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Following our Leader’s upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit-at-home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our Leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lockdown only on January 18 for obvious reasons,” the statement reads.

“Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our Leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day.

“Again, we don’t want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must treat as such, IPOB leadership have given order and that order is what signed.

“Everybody must be careful because these waves that are coming will consume many and every principal of IPOB mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don’t checkmate the activities of members and call them to order. IPOB is not a village or social club where everybody will behave untowardly to people like cultists.

“For clarity sake, we reiterate that there will be no sit-at-home on January 19th and 20th. Nobody is expected to interfere with either human or vehicular movements in those days under any guise. Any detractor or agent of darkness caught obstructing peoples activities in Biafra land on January 19th and 20th in the name of enforcing sit-at-home will regret his or her actions.

“We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit at home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.”