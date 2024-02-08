EFCC Raises Special Taskforce Against Dollarisation Of Economy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has raised a Special Task Force in all its Zonal Commands to enforce extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

According to him, the Task Force, inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ola Olukoyede, is to protect the economy from abuse, leakages and distortions that exposes it to instability and disruptions.

”Already, the commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

”Also, proprietors of private Universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the commission.

”The Commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy,” he said.(NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



