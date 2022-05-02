Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Says He’s Having Sleepless Nights Over Nigeria’s Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined other Muslim faithful at the parade ground of the Mambila Barracks, Abuja, to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayer

African Examiner reports that the Nigerian leader, accompanied by some of his family members and personnel aides, arrived at the venue of the event at about 9.00 a.m.

Others at the praying ground included some members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs, heads of para-military organisations, and government officials.

The two-raka’at prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the Barracks, Muhammad Dahey-Shuwa, who spoke on the significance and spiritual values of the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

Mr Dahey-Shuwa, in his sermon, also prayed for peace and stability of the country, calling on citizens to continue to pray and support the nation’s security agencies in their fight against terrorism and violent crimes across the country.

Mr Buhari, who briefly responded to questions after the prayer session, admitted to having sleepless nights over the security situation in parts of the country.

He, however, promised to spare no efforts in dealing decisively and mercilessly with the criminal gangs.

On the forthcoming general elections, the president reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to a free, fair, and transparent process.

The president had, throughout the period of the Ramadan, joined the Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque in interpreting the Qur’an (Tafsir)

Mr Buhari, who took part in the daily exercise, had also used his evenings to host guests from cross-sections of the country to Iftar (breaking of fast).

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, in a statement in Abuja, said the president used the occasions to practise the values projected by Ramadan.

These, according to him, include the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care, and love for the less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they strive to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.

Monday’s Eid prayer was the first time the president would observe the session outside the Presidential villa since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, two years ago.

