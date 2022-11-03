2023: APC Presidential Campaign Council Releases 2023 Campaign Calendar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its calendar for the 2023 general elections.

According to the calendar, the party will flag off its rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on November 15, 2022 and end with another rally in Lagos State on February 13, 2023.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside frontline candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu on Tuesday presented his action plan to captains of industry and other key players in the private sector.

He promised that his administration would revive Nigeria’s dead industries if elected in 2023.