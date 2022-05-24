Ekweremadu Files Appeal Notice Over Court Judgment On 3-Man PDP Delegates List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The campaign organization of former Deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed shock over the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissing the suit seeking to uphold the list of three-man ad-hoc that truly emanated in compliance to the PDP Constitution and Guidelines for the Election of 3-Man Delegates and National Delegates in the 30th April 2022 Ward Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

Reacting to the Court judgment, Director General of the Ikeoha campaign organization, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, said “However, we appeal to our supporters to remain calm, as this is just the court of first instance.

“Our lawyers have been directed to immediately file a Notice of Appeal against the judgment and we will surely pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

“We trust God and believe that victory will be ours eventually, for no matter how fast falsehood and injustice appear to travel, truth and justice will ultimately overtake both in the fullness of time.