Liverpool Humiliate Manchester United In 7-0 Thrashing At Anfield

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool recorded their biggest win ever over high-flying Man Utd, thumping their arch rivals 7-0 at Anfield.

It was the hosts that made the stronger start to the game and they almost took the lead through Darwin Nunez, but Lisandro Martinez saved the day with a crucial touch.

Man Utd grew into the game after that and Marcus Rashford had a big chance to open the scoring just before the half-an-hour mark, but Alisson easily dealt with his effort.

The visitors continued to put pressure on their rivals and looked the more likely side to go into the break ahead, but Gakpo had other ideas.

The Dutchman was played in by a lovely ball from Andy Robertson just before the end of the first half and took one touch to cut inside from the left before curling the ball into the far corner with his second.

Man Utd had the chance to sign him in the summer but opted not to, and the goal reminded everyone of that fact.

Rashford’s excellent form in 2023 had eased the pain of missing Gakpo for the Old Trafford faithful, but he was struggling to continue that form, barely getting involved in the first half.

Things had gone from bad to worse for the Red Devils, and went from worse to even worse just three minutes later as they began to fall apart.

In the end, Mohammed Sallah scored 2 goals, Nunez 2 goals, Gakpo 2 goals and Roberto Firmino 1 goal to hand Manchester United their heaviest loss in over 70 years.

90min.com