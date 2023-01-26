Elections: ‘Thugs’ Chase Funke Akindele Out Of Lagos Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Funke Akindele’s campaign team was chased out of Ikosi Fruit Market in Lagos by suspected thugs.

The actress-politician is contesting in the 2023 Lagos governorship election as deputy to Abdul-Azeez Adediran.

Adediran and Akindele have campaigned across Alimosho, Ojo, Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin, and Kosofe councils in Lagos.

NAN reports that Akindele and her campaign team were attacked by suspected hoodlums on Tuesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates’ team was also attacked on Wednesday in the Kosofe area of Lagos.

Adediran, while addressing the council of chief imams at Ketu Central Mosque in Kosofe LGA, said the attacks would not deter them from “rescuing” the state from the ruling party.

Adediran and Akindele’s team also came under attack at Oworo Road, Oworosonki area on Wednesday.

The suspected hoodlums hauled stones, bottles, and other objects at the campaign train.

They blocked Oworo Road, insisting that the campaign team would not be allowed to access the road.

It is understood that security personnel was able to chase the attackers away after about 45 minutes.

It is also gathered that similar attacks have happened in Badagry, Agege, and Ikorodu areas since Adediran and Akindele kicked off their tour of 245 wards last October, in which some supporters and journalists were wounded.

Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP publicity secretary, said the attacks aren’t healthy for democracy.

“It is unbelievable at this stage, that these are happening in a state that prides itself as the centre of excellence. It is sad that we cannot campaign freely,” he added.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us.

“On Tuesday, we were attacked in several wards in Kosofe and we were even prevented from entering markets.

“We are more disturbed to hear that some of our loyalists were prevented from entering the markets to continue their businesses. This is probably the fourth or fifth local government this will be happening.”

Amode urged the police and other security agencies to see to protect the lives and property of those campaigning.

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the process leading to the election in Lagos state,” he said.

“I am also calling on the IGP, the commissioner of police in the state and all area commanders of police, and the Director of the DSS in Lagos State should be aware of this. We cannot continue to live in fear.

“All these happenings can intimidate the general public, especially the voters. This cannot continue.”

NAN