We’re Working On Safe Return Of Kidnapped Victims Of Train Attack – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has assured families of those kidnapped by bandits in the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train service of March 28 that efforts were on-going to ensure their safe return.

The president gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja when he hosted residents of the FCT who paid him Sallah homage.

He directed security agencies and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to provide detailed information to families of the victims regularly saying government would explore every opportunity to secure their return alive and unhurt.

“As we celebrate this occasion with joy amidst friends and family members, we are fully conscious of the fact that many families in our country are in a state of fear and anxiety.

“This is on account of the many captives held by terrorists against their will; including those taken away in the tragic attack of the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

“I have directed security agencies to ensure quick and safe recovery of all victims of kidnapping.

“I urge the Railway management to immediately set up a situation room for the coordination of the rescue mission and for a minute-by-minute engagement with families of the captives.

“This should ease their pain and anxiety as we push the military to ensure their safe return to their families. My aim is to see all those in captivity safely rescued.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the bandits are just pushing their luck, but this is only for a while before they are finally crushed.

“They are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly,’’ he said.

According to the president, bandits and terrorists, unlike professional soldiers, don’t respect the rules of engagement and can resort to harming hostages when attacked.

“They don’t care about killing their hostages if they come under attack. It’s a delicate situation that requires wisdom, caution and also patience.

“Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success.

“Government doesn’t want this kind of tragic outcome. It’s a complex situation that demands proper handling.

“The primary objective of any rescue operation is to free the hostages safely, unharmed and alive.

“Let me make it clear, however, that defeating the terrorists and bandits requires more than weapons; we also need human intelligence which is necessary to frustrate terrorists’ plans.

“The people and community leaders should help our security officials with information about the activities or movements of criminal groups,’’ Buhari stressed.

The president urged Nigerians to create a hostile environment for criminals hiding in communities, admonishing that “by protecting criminals from exposure, you are endangering your own security and the security of your own community.

“No criminal can thrive in an environment where he faces the risks of exposure by the people.’’

According to him, a stronger synergy between security agencies and communities will make a huge difference in defeating banditry and terrorism.

President Buhari allayed fears that bandits would grow to yet another big challenge as faced by the Boko Haram threat, assuring that the administration would not allow such to happen.