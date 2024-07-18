Nigerian Breaks Guinness World Records After 3-Day Gaming Marathon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 24-year-old Nigerian, Oside Oluwole, has broken a world record by continuously playing a soccer video game for three days, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The GWR said Oluwole, with the nickname, “Khoded”, performed the longest videogame marathon playing a soccer game, registering a time of 75 hours.

It said he far surpassed the previous record of 50 hours, set by Englishman David Whitefoot in 2022.

“Oside, a qualified biochemist who currently works as a car dealer, attempted this record to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.

“Unlike all seven previous record holders who played either FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer during their attempts, Oside played mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone, which he connected to a TV screen.

“Oside has been an avid fan of the free-to-play soccer sim ever since first downloading it in 2016.

”He played over 500 matches during his record attempt.”

For rules of all ‘longest marathon’ records, GWR said Oluwole accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming , only during these breaks could he eat, nap or use the toilet.

“I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest.

”It wasn’t an easy task, but I must say it was all fun.

“It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I’m grateful to God that it was successful,” Oluwole said.

According to Oluwole, he now hopes to set more world records through playing soccer videogames, including those on consoles such as the FIFA and PES series. (NAN)