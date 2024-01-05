Emefiele Deserves What He Is Getting, Worst-Ever CBN Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The CEO/Founder of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, claims Godwin Emefiele is the “worst” governor that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has had.

Emefiele is facing six counts of fraud and corruption. But while speaking on the trials of the former apex bank governor, Epelle says he does not pity Emefiele, maintaining that the ex-CBN chief should face the consequences of his actions.

“I think Emefiele deserves exactly what he is getting to be honest with you because he messed up a lot of financial processes and principles as CBN governor,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I think, for me, he was the worst CBN governor and he should be made to refund everything he has stolen if proven in court because that is always the case: they said, ‘Go to court’. It is appalling. I think the current CBN governor should take note of that.”





