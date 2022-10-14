Henkel Nigeria Fetes BBNaija Season 7 Housemates In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Henkel Nigeria, Big Brother Naija Season 7 sponsor and makers of WAW laundry products, hosted a colourful party for housemates of the just-concluded edition of the show, few days ago in Lagos.

The WAW-themed party which was held at Terraform Bar and Restaurant in the Lekki axis of Lagos, served as the first reunion for the Level Up housemates.

The event was hosted by Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tobi Bakare and well attended by industry leaders and entertainment executives.

Notably, ‘Level Up’ housemates came prepared to ‘WAW’ each other in style, and DJ CrowdKontroller, the DJ for the night, didn’t miss a beat either — serving great music all night long.

Adding to the fun, housemates and guests present were also treated to electric performances from Nigerian Idol winners, Kingdom and Akunna and popular rapper, Idandizzy.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Expand Global Industries, Rajat Kapur, gave a rousing welcome address, and spoke on the brand’s support for Big

Brother Naija and commitment to Nigeria’s creative industry.

“We are a brand committed to fostering creativity among Nigerian youths and the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is a platform that encourages this; therefore,

we are very proud to be a part of it. It has also been really great for us as a brand”, he said.

While commenting on her win and her plans for the future, at a fireside chat held at the event, Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna said: “I have a lot of things mapped out for me in the entertainment sector. Think hype, comedy, acting, music, the entire 360. I am going to be doing a lot of these things in the near future. You all should watch out for me”.

Bringing the event to a befitting end, WAW, through its representatives, announced that one of the painted art pieces created during a WAW task by Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates would be given to one lucky fan, following a contest on Instagram!

WAW detergent is a multi-purpose detergent introduced by Expand Global Industries Limited in 2011. Over the years, WAW has grown to be a trusted household brand and promises amazing cleanliness that can be trusted.

Moreover, WAW guarantees an effective washing effect of more laundry at a pocket friendly price.