FULL LIST: NUC Identifies Over 37 Illegal Universities In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, says the commission has identified at least 37 illegal universities operating in Nigeria.

Maiyaki said the Department of State Services was involved in the clampdown on illegal institutions.

The NUC secretary urged parents to check the commission’s website for illegal and legal varsities in Nigeria so that their wards don’t fail victims of these institutions.

Maiyaki’s statements followed the suspension of degree certificates from two francophone West African countries after an undercover journalist detailed how he acquired a degree from a university in Benin Republic under two months and in fact, deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



