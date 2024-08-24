Empowerment: Mrs Mbah’s Custos Care To Organize Boot Camp For Enugu Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu-based non governmental organization NGO, Custos Care Foundation, (CCF), founded by Wife of the state Governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, is set to host the biggest youth Boot Camp event in Enugu State under its Enugu Youth Aspire (E-ASPIRE) Project.

The project is targeting 100 youths from across the state, made up of male and females between the ages of 15 to 20.

A statement from the Managing Director of the organization, Mrs. Blessing Egodi Igwe, made available to newsmen in Enugu Friday disclosed that “the overall objective of the initiative is to empower the youths to become responsible, capable, and resilient individuals who can positively contribute to their community and succeed in their personal and professional lives.

“The fiesta which starts on 27th to the 29th of August in Enugu will feature a variety of programmes aimed at empowering the youths, building their confidence, resilience and career guidance.

According to the statement, “Arrival is August 26th, 2024, while the program is in line with the CCF Initiatives towards Women and Youths empowerment programs agenda of the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Nkechinyere Ihuoma Mbah, Founder and benefactor of Custos Care Foundation, a pro-poor Non Governmental Organization working to uplift the underprivileged persons in the state and beyond.

“The program will offer the participants the opportunity to explore the digital space through an integrated intensive training on digital technology especially Animation and Coding.

‘We offer lots of fun-filled learning processes such as visual and dramatic art, sciences and tech, culture, agriculture, plus career guidance and mentorship is guaranteed.

“To participate, visit our social media @custoscarefoundation or website-www.custoscarefoundation.com Or complete the form https://forms.gle/j2rHX3CKjSMzyTo37 #EYouthAspire202