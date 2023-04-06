W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu APC Suspends Ex- Senate President,Nnamani Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Chime, Others

Posted by Enugu, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, April 6th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa led  crisis ridden- All progressive Congress  APC in Enugu State, has announced the suspension  of former president of  the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery   Onyeama, Ex- Governor of the State, Barrister Sullivan Chime, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu and others over alleged anti party activities.

The party equally pronounced the expulsion of  former Speaker Enugu state House of Assembly Barr Eugene Odo and Personal Assistant to the  foreign Affairs, Minister, Mr. Flavour Eze was among those expelled from the party.

Enugu State Secretary of the APC, Robert Ngwu who read the decision of the State Executive Council, SEC,  in Enugu, noted that the recommendations of the fact finding and disciplinary committee was adopted by SEC.

He further announced the expulsion of Joe Mammel and Maduka Arum from the party.



They were accused of working against the interest of the party and openly supporting other parties during the just concluded elections.

In his speech, the State chairman of the party Barr. Ugo Agballa described the affected members as habitual trouble makers who always created crisis in the party.

He recalled how they fought the previous party leadership of the party in the State expressing joy that they have been shown the way out. “Now we can have peace in Enugu APC.”

