Enugu Governor-Elect, Mbah Declares Assets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Friday, declared his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), saying it is obligatory of every public officer to do so as required by law.

Mbah, who personally visited the South East Zonal Office of the CCB in Enugu, where he submitted his assets declaration forms, said the exercise was critical in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking with neesmen after submitting the forms to the Federal Commissioner in charge of the South East Zone of the CCB, Barr. Benedict Umeano, the Enugu Governor-elect said: “As the Chief Executive, we are meant to uphold the law. It is also incumbent on us to act lawfully, and what we have simply done here today is in line with the new direction of my career.

“As you also know, I am now migrating from the corporate environment to the public sector; and in the private sector, we have Codes of Corporate Governance and here in the public sector, we also have the Code of Conduct for the public servants.

“What we have simply done today is to comply with the requirements of the law by filling the forms as stipulated by law.

“The process is quite seamless and we have populated the forms, and we have also, in the presence of a Notary Public, executed the law as required.

“My administration shall be upholding these requirements for all public officers. It is mandatory and it’s not an option. As public servants, we are not left with any option, but to fill our CCB forms. We must abide by the provisions of the law”.

In his remrk, CCB Federal Commissioner, Barr. Umeano, commended Mbah for leading by example by declaring his assets without delay.

“By the grace of God, by Monday, he (Mbah) will be the chief law officer of the state. By this submission, he has shown that he is going to lead by example.

“He has given a good example to the rest of the other politicians and even those who are going to be his functionaries that they have to comply with the rule of law. We commend him for this”.