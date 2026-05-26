Enugu NDC Crisis Escalates; Embattled State Chairman Anih Dismisses Impersonation Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Enugu state chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC, has worsened, as the Embattled chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Paul Anih, has dismissed a disclaimer issued against him by the party’s national publicity Secretary, Osa Director (Esq).

Addressing a press Conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ press centre, Enugu on Monday to counter the reported disclaimer,

Anih insisted that he remains the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

The NDC national spokesman, had in a statement that went viral declared that “Ani is neither Enugu State Chairman, nor represents the Party.

Director said the “attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) and entire leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has been drawn to the nefarious activities of a certain John Paul Anih who is purporting to be the Enugu State Chairman of NDC, there by impersonating the authentic and legally recognised Enugu State Chairman, in the person of Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta.

“The NDC hereby warns unsuspecting members of the public that Mr. John Paul Anih does not represent the NDC in any category whatsoever, and whoever transacts any business with him on behalf of the NDC does so at his/her own risk.

But Anih, who was accompanied by members of his State Executive Committee, told newsmen at the press conference that the disclaimer is laughable.

He said “my attention has been drawn to a laughable disclaimer and malicious publication issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Osa Director Esq., in which I was falsely accused of impersonation, fraud, and illegally parading myself as the Chairman of the party in Enugu State.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored such reckless and desperate allegations, but silence in the face of falsehood would amount to surrendering the truth to political opportunists bent on hijacking the party through intimidation, propaganda, and backdoor arrangements.

“Let me ask the Publicity Secretary who has been sleeping on duty since his appointment and his cohorts directly: at what point did they suddenly develop amnesia about who Dr. Johnpaul Anih is?

“I am the same Dr. Johnpaul Anih who committed his time, resources, energy, and political structure to building the NDC in Enugu State from the very beginning.

“I am the same Dr. Johnpaul Anih who was trusted and appointed by the national leadership as a member of the Congress Appeals Committee. So it is both shocking and disgraceful that people who worked closely with me are now pretending not to know me simply because certain interests have allegedly exchanged integrity for financial inducements”.

He asked? “At what point did the appointed National Publicity Secretary suddenly realise that Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta is the Chairman of NDC in Enugu State?

“Is it the same Enugu State where certain individuals from the national secretariat officially wrote to INEC seeking approval to conduct congresses on May 16, 17 and 18, 2026, before that illegality was stopped by a competent court of law?

“If the authentic congress had already produced a chairman on May 4, why was there a desperate attempt to organise another congress through the back door?

“So how did an appointed Publicity Secretary, who does not understand the rigours, sacrifice, and legitimacy that come with emerging through a democratic election, suddenly wake up and manufacture a chairman for Enugu State? Nigerians deserve answers to these disturbing questions.

According to Anih, “the truth remains clear and undeniable: the only valid congress conducted in Enugu State was the one held on May 4, 2026, at Aborigen Hall and Premises in the presence of security agencies and the electoral authorities. That congress validly produced me as Chairman of the NDC in Enugu State.

“What happened afterwards was nothing but a failed attempt by desperate individuals to stage an illegal “midnight congress” after realising that party members had overwhelmingly rejected them. I resisted that illegality because I refuse to allow the mandate of genuine party faithful to be stolen through manipulation and political fraud.

“I challenge those parading Engr. Ibuchukwu Obeta as chairman to publicly tell the people of Enugu State where, when, and how any legitimate congress that allegedly produced him was conducted. Nigerians deserve answers, not propaganda.

He added that “I make bold to state that I have complete video evidence of the authentic congress that elected me and members of my executive.

“The process was duly conducted by the Secretary of the Congress Committee after the South East zonal Vice Chairman of the Party , Chief Tedy Obey, abandoned the exercise out of fear and pressure and remained in his hotel room.

“It is therefore pathetic and shameful that after failing repeatedly to remove me through unconstitutional means, some individuals have now resorted to blackmail, false accusations, media propaganda, and character assassination in a desperate bid to destroy my reputation and silence the truth.

“I also challenge the National Publicity Secretary — who, ironically, was not elected at any convention but merely appointed by the National Working Committee — to publicly produce the name of one single individual to whom I allegedly sold expression of interest or nomination forms.

“Let him provide evidence or forever remain silent.

Those allegations are false, malicious, and deliberately manufactured to mislead the public and damage my image.

“Even more disturbing is the credible information available to us that some aspirants in Enugu State are allegedly being forced to pay the sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (₦400,000) into a personal account allegedly controlled by the protem chairman.

“These are the real issues the national leadership should be investigating instead of turning itself into a propaganda machine for desperate political actors.

“It is equally surprising that despite a matter already pending before a competent court of jurisdiction, certain persons have abandoned legal processes and chosen the path of media warfare, falsehood, and public deception capable of destroying the image and future of the party in Enugu State.

“Let me state this clearly and without apology: I remain the authentic Chairman produced through a transparent and credible congress process, and I remain fully committed to the growth, stability, and electoral success of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Enugu State.

“No amount of intimidation, sponsored propaganda, blackmail, or political conspiracy will force me to abandon the mandate freely given to me by party members.

“The truth cannot be buried forever, and those attempting to impose illegality on the party will ultimately fail.