Enugu NUT protests abduction of Oyo pupils, demand safe learning environment nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Enugu State, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the immediate release of teachers and pupils abducted in Oyo State.

The union also called for safe and secured learning environment across the country.

They stated this during a solidarity protest by teachers in Enugu to draw attention to the plight of their colleagues and school children affected by insecurity while carrying out their educational activities on Tuesday in Enugu.

Speaking at the event, NUT Chairman in Enugu State, Comrade Theophilius Odo, said the protest was not directed at the Enugu State Government but was aimed at expressing solidarity with teachers affected by security challenges across the country.

He praised Gov Peter Mbah’s efforts in strengthening security, noting that teachers in Enugu now operate in a safer environment.

Odo lamented the abduction of a principal, teachers, and pupils in Oyo State on May 15, noting that one teacher lost his life while another suffered a tragic fate during the incident.

He urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and ensure schools remained safe for teaching and learning.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, described the incident as unfortunate and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“For somebody to go to work and get abducted is something no government wants.

“People should be able to go to work and return home safely. The life of every citizen and every teacher matters,” he said.

Onyia noted that the Enugu State Government had invested significant resources in security and would continue to work with relevant agencies to safeguard residents.

The SSG assured the teachers that their concerns would be conveyed to the relevant authorities at the national level.

He also commended teachers for supporting the administration’s education reforms, including the Smart Green School initiative, describing them as critical partners in building a better future for the state.

Also speaking, the National Deputy President of the NUT, Comrade Kizito Kalu, who attended the protest from Abuja, lauded Mbah’s support for education and the positive relationship between his administration and teachers.

He pledged to relay the outcome of the solidarity to the national leadership of the union, while renewing calls for improved security in schools and the unconditional release of all abducted teachers and pupils. (NAN)