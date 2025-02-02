Enugu First Lady’s Foundation Raises Concern Over Surge in Domestic Violence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Custos Care Foundation (CCF), a pet project of Wife of Enugu state governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, has expressed concern over the alarming rise in domestic violence cases, particularly against women and girls in recent times in the state.

The organization noted that no fewer than 20 incidents were reported in the state in the month of January.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to African Examiner on Sunday by the Managing Director (MD) of the organization, Comrade Egodi Igwe.

It reads thus: “Our mediation team intervened in 12 cases, leading to peaceful resolutions. Additionally, three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between spouses, helping restore peace to fragile marriages and reunite families.

“Family neglect and economic hardship remain key drivers of domestic violence. To support victims, we provided immediate relief through the CCF food bank and offered skill acquisition programs to help them achieve financial independence.

“Our partnership with the MDAs including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Development, Nigerian Police and other NGOs through referrals also yielded impactful results.

“In one pathetic case, we are assisting a client facing divorce proceedings in Aninri LGA with legal advice and counselling.

“She had sponsored her husband’s travel overseas, hoping to join him later, only to be abandoned when he married another woman, leaving her stranded and heartbroken.

“Another deeply disturbing case involved Mrs. Echeji, whose husband, Mr. Sunday Echeji, brutally attacked her—severing one hand and severely injuring the other in an attempt to kill her.

“She managed to shield her head with her hands, saving her life. The horrific attack occurred in Ugwuogede village, Ibagwa-Agu Nsukka, Nsukka LGA.

“On Monday, January 27th, we visited Mrs. Echeji at the hospital, where she is receiving medical care, and assured her of our full support.

Igwe added “On Friday, January 31st, 2025, our team stood in solidarity with her at the Enugu East Magistrate Court, where the perpetrator was formally charged with attempted murder.

“The court declined jurisdiction and referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), leading to Mr. Echeji’s remand in a correctional facility.

According to her, “CCF, through our legal representative, Barrister Egonu, will continue to monitor the case closely.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the vulnerable individuals, advancing their rights and providing much-needed support to those in distress.”