Enugu Railway Police Command ,Serve Officers 24days Ultimatum To Vacate Barracks, Or Face Ejection

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities of the Railway Police Barrack in Enugu, South- East Nigeria, have served Ejection notice and 24-day ultimatum to some serving police officers to pack out from the Barrack.

The ejection Notice signed by the Area Commander, Railway Area Command, Eastern District, ACP Bawa Daniel ordered the concerned officers to vacate their accommodation or be ready to incurre the wrath of the security outfit.

African Examiner gathered from a Source closed to the Barrack that the affected police officers were asked to renew their accommodation Authority or vacate the barracks.

“It was also alleged that some of the police officers were asked to pay between the sum of N280,000 and N380,000 respectively to retain their authority.

Reacting to the development, Area Commander, Eastern District, ACP Daniel confirmed the ejection Notice given to the police officers.

He said: “Yes, I am aware, we have a lot of officers transferred to us and the quarter was reserved for police officers serving in Railway.

Asked to clarify the issue of payment for accommodation but he declined saying

“Let those that they paid for accommodation declare whom theypaid to.

” New Police Officers posted to Railways Command Enugu are stranded and they need accommodation to settle down, “he stated.

However, it was alleged that those who paid for the accommodation inside police barrack were not issued receipt.

The payment are made in cash and not through bank transaction to the officers alleged to be collecting the money.