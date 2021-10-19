Afenifere Chieftains Visit Tinubu In Lagos

(AFRICAEXAMINER) – Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other notable leaders of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, have paid a visit to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his home in Lagos.

Other members of the group that joined the Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on the visit are: Chief Supo Sonibare, Oba Olaitan Oladipo, and retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Tunji Alapini.

This development is coming days after Tinubu came back from a medical trip to the United Kingdom where he underwent knee surgery.

African Examiner writes that the last time Tinubu and Adebanjo met was in April when the former Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin died.
























