Enugu Residents Slam Governor Mbah Over Mortuary Tax

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent public notice by the Enugu state government, announcing the commencement of collection of Mortuary tax in the state has sparked off sharp criticism among residents.

Our correspondent reports that the governor Peter Mbah, led by the government, had recently, through a notification addressed to all Mortuary attendants, for all to whom it may concern in the state, announced the morgue tax.

The letter titled: ‘Notice of The implementation of Mortuary Tax’, dated 17th, October 2024, was signed by the Executive chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue service, Mr. Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani.

It read thus: “Enugu State Internal Revenue Service in line with the provisions of section 34 of the Birth, Deaths and Burials Law Cap 15 Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, hereby approves the implementation of Mortuary tax.

“The sum of N40.00 (Forty Naira) only is to be paid by owners of a corpse, once it was not buried within twenty-four hours. The amount continues to count on a daily basis.

“Kindly ensure that owners of corpses make the payments before collection of the corpses for burial and then remit the same to the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service in any commercial bank under mortuary tax in Enugu State IGR Account.

“Thanks for your anticipated cooperation. Emmanuel Ekene Naamani, Executive Chairman.

However, the notice has continued to generate criticisms amongst residents who posited that the government should look elsewhere towards boosting its internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and not imposing taxes on corpses in the mortuary.

Some residents of Enugu who spoke to African Examiner under condition of anonymity weekend, frowned at the development, saying “very soon, the Mbah led government will ask us to pay tax before eating food or coming out of our houses”

Reacting to the issue, a federal civil servant who equally craved anonymity for fear of uncertainty, said it is absolutely morally wrong for government to start thinking in that direction, stressing that imposing tax on corpses in the mortuary” is not proper at all, especially in our own clime Africa, and Igbo land.

“There are many ways and sources the government can improve its IGR, and not by taxing dead bodies in the morgues.

“The administration can Explore the abundant potentials in the tourism and other sectors of the state, resuscitate the moribund industries across the state to raise its revenue, and not impose tax on dead bodies lying in the morgues.

Also commenting on the issue an Enugu based business man, who simply identified himself as Mr. Paul, said ” if I may ask? Was it through imposition of tax on corpses that the likes of former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, were able to deliver real democracy dividends to the electorate during their days in office”

“So, what I am saying in essence is that governor Mbah, should look inward and devise more practical ways of raising revenue to run the state, and not by multiple taxation, over borrowing, or imposition of tax on corpses. Let Enugu state government not provoke the spirit of dead people through such demand”

“Fine and agreed, such practice may be obtainable elsewhere, especially in developed climes.Besides, must Enugu state be the first to introduce such unpopular practice in South East Nigeria, and Country at large” the resident asked?