SEC Suspends Firm, To Publish Names Of Erring Operators In “Name And Shame” Journal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the suspension of Centurion Registrars Limited, along with its directors and sponsored individuals from the capital market.

The suspension was announced by the commission in a statement titled “Additional Enforcement Measures on Erring Capital Market Operators.”

The SEC stated, “All clients of Centurion Registrars are advised to contact Africa Prudential Plc for guidance.”

This action is part of the commission’s broader efforts in 2025 to crack down on capital market operators it deems illegal.

In a related update, the commission also said it will publish the names of Capital Market Operators who violate market regulations in its “Name and Shame” journal.

The SEC said the decision reflects a zero-tolerance policy for infractions in the capital market and aligns with newly revised enforcement strategies.

According to the notice, “The publication will be in addition to the sanctions and penalties for the respective infractions prescribed in the ISA 2007 and the SEC rules and regulations.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently revoked the registration of Mainland Trust Limited as a capital market operator, citing regulatory non-compliance and outstanding complaints against the company.