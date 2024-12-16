Enugu State Safest For Business, Living, Leisure, Says Governor Mbah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Peter Ndubusi Mbah, has declared that the State remains the safest for foreign investors and Nigerians to do business, live and come to spend leisure time.

He stated this Saturday in Enugu at a Town Hall Meeting with a cross section of various professionals, associations, unions and bodies as well as religious, traditional and political leaders in the state.

Mbah, who spoke at the Town Hall Meeting with the theme: “Governance Issues: The Journey So Far”, stated that his administration had stopped the absurdity called Monday Sit-at-Home through strategic security planning and funding.

According to the governor, his administration had also stopped the incident of security men being attacked in the state.

Mbah, said that through this act, his administration had totally recovered the confidence of the people and visitors to their overall security and safety in the state.

He explained that no amount spent on keeping the state safe and secure is considered too much by my administration.

“As far as the country is concerned, Enugu State remains the most secured and safest state to invest and live in.

“Our security men are always on their best and working tirelessly day and night to make all parts of the state secure for all,” he said.

Mbah added that in the past 18 months, the state government had invested in procuring 100 Distress Response Squad (DRS) vehicles and mounted high-tech security cameras and other necessary gadgets on them to checkmate insecurity.

He said that the government had installed high-tech security cameras and search lights in various bus stops, junctions of high densely populated areas and intermittently along major highways in the state, which had been linked to a centralized monitoring system.

“The state government built and equipped its newly inaugurated Security Command and Control Centre.

“The Centre hosts the centralised monitoring system that links up all the high-tech security cameras on the roads, bus stops, populated areas and major highways as well as those mounted on the 100 DRS vehicles.

“With huge investment and driving security with latest technology, as found in other developed countries, bandits and other criminals know that Enugu State will never be conducive for them anymore,” he said.

He disclosed that there was an ongoing plan to replicate such a security centre and architecture as placing high-tech security cameras and solar-powered streetlights in semi-urban and rural areas and communities throughout the state.

Mbah further stated that the government was planning to provide more internal security vehicles for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, Department of Security Services; and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, Department of Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps for the wonderful security work done in the state.

“It is the sacrifice you have put and your commitment that have continued to make the state the safest in the country,” he said.

The governor equally told the audience what his administration is doing in various sectors such as education, water, health, transportation and tourism, among others.

He used the fora to give account of his stewardship in the past 18 months he assumed office as the executive of Enugu state.