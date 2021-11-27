EPL: Liverpool Thrash Southampton 4-0 To Move Second

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Diogo Jota struck after just 97 seconds as Liverpool closed to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-0 stroll against Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool’s long unbeaten run was ended by high-flying West Ham earlier this month but they have clicked effortlessly back into gear, scoring 10 goals without reply in three games since that defeat.

Portugal forward Jota scored a first-half double at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara adding a third to effectively end the contest against their demoralised opponents eight minutes before half-time.

A goal from former Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk early in the second half underlined the dominance of the home side.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who won the Premier League in 2020, have now scored 39 goals in 13 league games this season, nine more than Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Klopp reverted to his strongest line-up for the visit of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton after they beat Porto 2-0 in midweek and was rewarded with a goal within two minutes.

Andy Robertson combined well with Sadio Mane down the left and got to the byline to pull back for Jota, who scored from close range.