Nigerians Kick As FG Bars Over 72 Million Nigerians Over NIN-SIM Registration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that over 72.77 million telecommunication subscribers have been stopped from making calls on their SIMs, after a directive from the Federal Government to telecommunication companies has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that on Monday, the Federal Government directed telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy by restricting outgoing calls on all unconnected lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

This directive was stated in a joint statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head, Corporate Communications at the Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Mr Kayode Adegoke.

The statement disclosed that over 125 million SIMs have submitted their NINs for linkage and over 78 million unique NINs have been issued.

The statement partly read: “Accordingly, Mr. President graciously approved the many requests to extend deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage. At this point, however, the government has determined that the NIN-SIM policy implementation can proceed, as machinery has already been put in place to ensure compliance by citizens and legal residents.

“The implementation impacts on government’s strategic planning, particularly in the areas of security and socio-economic projections.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of the policy with effect from April 4, 2022. Consequently, the Federal Government has directed all telcos to strictly enforce the policy on all SIMs issued (existing and new) in Nigeria.

“Outgoing calls will subsequently be barred for telephone lines that have not complied with the NIN-SIM linkage policy from April 4, 2022.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging saying that the federal government should have concentrated his energy on other worthwhile projects instead of barring the lines of some Nigerians over the NIN-SIM registration. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Isinku_na_Isu writes: “When we call out Buhari cluelessness, people think its because we hate him. NIN-SIM will only be used by Daura secret service to intimidate ppl criticizing this govt. If banks can’t trace criminal transfers from victims’ accounts, I laugh in Nin-Sim. Can they track WhatsApp call”

@DAMIADENUGA writes: “Federal Government has restricted 72 million Nigerian SIMs from making outgoing calls due to failure to do NIN-SIM linkage.

@ekwulu writes : Kidnappers are simply using the phones of their kidnapped victims to contact the victims’ family for ransom. This way, NIN-SIM linkage is totally useless to track criminals. Who and who are thinking for this government?

@SirDavidBent writes: “The NIN-SIM linkage is still not relevant. Barring over 72 million subscribers will only affect the service providers and cut down their profits. Also, it won’t prevent any insecurity. Most Nigerians are not ready for government policies that only put a strain on them.”

