Erisco Vs Chioma: Netizens Reacts Over CNN’’s Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news report by a popular Cable network, CNN, concerning the travail of Chioma, the lady who was detained by Erisco Foods Limited, because of her review.

The African Examiner recalls that Chioma made a review of Erisco tomato puree online and now she is facing imprisonment after Erisco, the manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.

It could be recalled that Chioma on September 17 tasked her 18,000 followers on Facebook to share their opinions about a tomato puree she bought in place of her usual brands, saying she found it too sweet.

Her post, accompanied by a photo of an opened can of Nagiko Tomato Mix, which is produced by local company Erisco Foods Limited, sparked many reactions from commenters, one of whom replied: “Stop spoiling my brother’s product. If (you) don’t like it, use another one than bring it to social media or call the customer service.”

Okoli responded: “Help me advise your brother to stop ki***ing people with his product, yesterday was my first time using and it’s pure sugar.”

She was arrested a week later, on September 24.

According to the Nigerian police, Chioma used her Facebook account “with the intention of instigating people against Erisco Foods”.

The police has stated that Okoli was charged with “instigating Erisco Foods Limited, knowing the said information to be false under Section 24 (1) (B) of Nigeria’s Cyber Crime Prohibition Act”.

Reacting to this development, CNN reached out to Erisco Foods but they declined comment and the news platform went ahead to publish the suffering of Chioma in the hands of the Nigerian police.

Also, on Wednesday, the news platform making use of its platform wrote: “A Nigerian woman reviewed some tomato puree online. Now she faces jail.”

The African Examiner gathers some views of netizens who feel happy because of CNN jumping into the case.

@AGINAS writes: “@EriscoOfficial you’re global now. But for the wrong reasons. Hope you’re happy now.”

@obaf1 writes: “Completely disgraceful actions taken by Erisco foods and it’s CEO, Eric Umeofia…the company’s products need to be boycotted to discourage this sort of oppressive behaviour.”

@akinfadeyi1 writes: “@EriscoOfficial, you chose to sweat small stuff and now you have given your product reviewer a global platform. Talk about carrying your snowwhite apparel to swim in Palmoil Pool. It’s either your CEO lacks good advisers or intentional hubris stonewalled him from good advice.”

@ani_danielson writes: “I like the caption of the story. I think Erisco could have done better in all this.”

@TheoAbuAgada writes: “Erisco is now global, for a wrong reason.”

@obehieguakhide writes: “The corruption in Nigeria allows irresponsible people & companies employ the services of unprofessional and corrupt security agencies and the judiciary in oppressing and abusing the rights of citizens.”

@kasalimi2029 writes: “Nigerians keep painting Nigeria black in the face of the world. How would investors even take this news of just reviewing tomato paste and the customer is facing jail terms. @EriscoOfficial you guys are shameless.”

@Richeey001 writes: “I love how this is going. Intimidating customers that gave negative review on a product is something that has been happening in Nigeria. With this, all business owners will learn and will never intimidate a customer for a bad review. They are all taking notes.”



@Abigailsam18 writes: “Time for Erico foods to be known internationally for the wrong reasons.”