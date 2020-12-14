Escaped Katsina Student Says 520 Schoolboys Abducted

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the students abducted by unknown gunmen from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Osama Aminu Maale, has said that that 520 students of the school were abducted by the bandits last Friday.

The 18-year-old Maale disclosed this while narating how he escaped from his captors to newsmen on Sunday.

He said: “There were a total of 520 of us that were taken by the gunmen from the school.

“After they took us away we stopped inside the bus where they made the older students take a headcount. We counted 520.”

Maale revealed that that the hostages were spilt into groups which made him and four others to escape.

He added: “One of the gunmen hit me repeatedly when I failed to keep up with the rest of the group due to my failing health before he let me trail behind, giving me the chance to escape.”

African Examiner reports that the State Governor, Aminu Masari, had disclosed that 333 students of the school are yet to be accounted for but the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, however countered the figure given by Governor Masari, insisting in a statement also on Sunday that only nine students were abducted.

Garba also assured that the students will still return to their parents.

Spread the love





















