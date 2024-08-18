eTranzact Wins 2024 Africa’s Most Innovative Payment Services Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A payment processing platform, eTranzact, has emerged as Africa’s Most Innovative Payment Services Company of the Year 2024 at the African Brands Innovators Forum

Adeyemi Opene, Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, eTranzact Plc, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Opene said that the award elevated the firm, which is publicly quoted on the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), reinforcing its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

He said that the award ceremony, which held in Lagos, drew top African brands from sectors like Fintech, FMCG, Oil and Gas, Financial Services, and IT, to celebrate excellence across the continent.

While presenting the award, Desmond Esorougwe, Chairman and Chief Convener, African Brands Innovators Forum, commended eTranzact for its homegrown technological solutions.

Esorougwe described the firm as pivotal to the growth of Africa’s financial ecosystem,

Receiving the award on behalf of eTranzact, Eme Godwin, Group Head and General Counsel, said that the win was for the firm, all its partners and customers, both at home and abroad.

The Managing Director of the firm, Niyi Toluwalope, also shared his excitement, appreciating the technical jury and expressing optimism about the future.

Toluwalope said that the recognition increased the firm’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that drive the industry.

According to him, eTranzact’s triumph is a proof of its relentless drive for innovation and its unwavering commitment to enhancing financial services across Africa.