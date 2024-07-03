Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Fixtures (Full List)Latest Headlines, Sports News Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing Euro 2024 enters the quarter-final stage on Friday after the conclusion of the round of 16 matches on Tuesday.
The line-up for the quarter-final will see so many clashes involving the heavyweights of the game on the continent.
See the fixtures below:
Friday
At Stuttgart (1600)
Spain v Germany
At Hamburg (1900)
Portugal v France
Saturday
At Duesseldorf (1600)
England v Switzerland
At Berlin (1900)
Netherlands v Turkey
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96648