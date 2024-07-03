W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Fixtures (Full List)

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing Euro 2024 enters the quarter-final stage on Friday after the conclusion of the round of 16 matches on Tuesday.

The line-up for the quarter-final will see so many clashes involving the heavyweights of the game on the continent.

See the fixtures below: 

Friday

At Stuttgart (1600)

Spain v Germany

At Hamburg (1900)

Portugal v France

Saturday

At Duesseldorf (1600)

England v Switzerland

At Berlin (1900)

Netherlands v Turkey

_______________________________


Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=96648

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us