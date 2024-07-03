Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Fixtures (Full List)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing Euro 2024 enters the quarter-final stage on Friday after the conclusion of the round of 16 matches on Tuesday.

The line-up for the quarter-final will see so many clashes involving the heavyweights of the game on the continent.

See the fixtures below:

Friday

At Stuttgart (1600)

Spain v Germany

At Hamburg (1900)

Portugal v France

Saturday

At Duesseldorf (1600)

England v Switzerland

At Berlin (1900)

Netherlands v Turkey