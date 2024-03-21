W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints New DG Of National Commission For Museums, Monuments

Thursday, March 21st, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuru Ngelale in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency. 

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

The President expects that the new Director-General would bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

